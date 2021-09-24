Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man who shot and killed teen in 2019 vape juice robbery sentenced

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Dave Farmer
Four teenagers have been charged with murder and robbery in connection with <a href="https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/crime/teen-shot-killed-outside-his-home-in-arapahoe-county" target="_blank">the shooting death of 18-year-old Cherokee Trail High School student</a> Lloyd Chavez last week that police documents say stemmed from an attempted robbery of vaping juice.
cherokee-trail-HS.png
Posted at 10:58 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 12:59:04-04

DENVER – A man who shot and killed a student at Cherokee Trail High School in May 2019 during a vape juice robbery was sentenced this week to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Demarea Mitchell, now 19, was a teenager when he shot and killed Lloyd Chavez IV. A jury convicted Mitchell in July of felony murder, attempted aggravated robbery and conspiracy.

Because he was a teenager at the time of the crime, he will be eligible for parole after 40 years. Adults who are convicted of first-degree or felony murder face automatic sentences of life without the possibility of parole.

Chavez’s father spoke at Mitchell’s sentencing and called his son’s murder “completely senseless.”

“The defendant gets to see his family, but we will never see Lloyd again,” he said.

Mitchell and three other teenagers were arrested in May 2019 for Lloyd’s murder. Mitchell had pleaded not guilty in the case.

Another one of the teens involved in the case was convicted and sentenced earlier this year to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

“This defendant willingly participated and he knew there was going to be a robbery. He could have chosen not to participate,” Deputy District Attorney Gwenn Sandrock said during sentencing. “He took the gun and he used it. It was this defendant who pulled the trigger and fired the bullet. His actions led to Mr. Chavez dying in front of his family in his living room.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather