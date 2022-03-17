Man who helped at Denver area school sporting events accused of child exploitation

AURORA, Colo. — A man who helped with school sporting events around the Denver metro area was arrested last week on a charge of child exploitation, and police believe he may have more victims.

On Aug. 6, 2021, the Aurora Police Department received a report that accused Darnell Ward, 44, of child exploitation.

Based on the subsequent investigation, police said they were able to confirm the allegations and learned about two other victims.

Police said Ward was occasionally a parent spectator at Overland High School girls' basketball games and would help record the scores. He was not an official volunteer, police said. He also helped with other school sporting events in the Denver metro area.

On March 9, Ward was arrested on a charge of child exploitation, plus a charge of sexual assault from Phoenix, Arizona, police said. He was extradited to Colorado.

The APD's Victim Services Unit is working closely to support impacted families.

Investigators said they believe Ward may have victimized other people who have not reported the crime. Anybody with information on additional victims is asked to call police at 303-627-3100 or Internet Crimes Against Children at 303-739-6711.