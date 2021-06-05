Man wanted out of Denver captured after police chase

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — A man wanted for attempted first-degree murder in Denver was captured after a police chase with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The Denver Police Department Fugitive Task Force notified the sheriff's office that Kenneth Sean Teitsort, 39, may be hiding in the Fort Morgan area. Teitsort was wanted for attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

During surveillance in a specified location, investigators spotted a vehicle that matched the description of Teitsort provided by DPD on Thursday at approximately 2 p.m. Investigators followed the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop on eastbound I-76, but the driver did not stop.

The sheriff's office with the assistance of Brush Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Logan County Sheriff's Office, Sterling Police Department and the Denver Police Department began a pursuit with the vehicle, which reached speeds of up to 130 mph.

The pursuit went into Sterling, where the vehicle exited I-76 eastbound and got onto I-76 westbound, but deputies were able to take Teitsort into custody after law enforcement used stop sticks near mile marker 118.

Deputies also took a 30-year-old woman into custody, but she was ultimately released.

Morgan County will seek additional charges on Teitsort.