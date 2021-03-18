Man wanted for allegedly sexually exploiting a child taken into custody, Aurora Police say

AURORA, Colo. — A sexually violent man wanted for allegedly sexually exploiting a child has been taken into custody, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The department said Robert Quintano, 60, was found at the La Quinta Inn & Suites at I-76 and 88th Avenue in unincorporated Adams County.

APD released an alert on March 12 for Quintano because he was wanted for violation of his parole, as well as new charges of internet luring and exploitation of a child, and sexual exploitation of a child.

Quintano is currently being held at the Adams County Jail.

