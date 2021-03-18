Menu

Man wanted for allegedly sexually exploiting a child taken into custody, Aurora Police say

Aurora Police Department
ROBERT QUINTANO.jpg
Posted at 9:22 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 23:22:37-04

AURORA, Colo. — A sexually violent man wanted for allegedly sexually exploiting a child has been taken into custody, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The department said Robert Quintano, 60, was found at the La Quinta Inn & Suites at I-76 and 88th Avenue in unincorporated Adams County.

APD released an alert on March 12 for Quintano because he was wanted for violation of his parole, as well as new charges of internet luring and exploitation of a child, and sexual exploitation of a child.

Quintano is currently being held at the Adams County Jail.

