Man wanted by Louisville police arrested in California, linked to murder of Denver man, source says

DENVER – An “armed and dangerous” man Louisville police issued a wanted bulletin for on Monday has been arrested in California and is also wanted in connection to the murder of a 77-year-old man in Denver last week, according to a high-ranking law enforcement source.

Louisville police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that Brian Murray was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. A source confirmed to Denver7 Investigates he was arrested in California.

Louisville police said Monday he was wanted on two outstanding warrants of failure to appear and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. The department said it was working with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to find him, and called him armed and dangerous.

But a source confirmed to Denver7 Tuesday afternoon he is also expected to face charges in connection with the Nov. 18 murder of 77-year-old William “Stu” Hoebel in Denver near Cheesman Park.

KMGH-Denver police

Hoebel died of asphyxia and blunt force injuries, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, and his stolen vehicle was later recovered, though the authorities did not say where.

Murray had been arrested by police on Nov. 16 and released the next day on a personal recognizance bond. Louisville police referred further questions about his arrest to the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office.

