Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man walks into police department, confesses to killing his wife at her workplace

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 1:51 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 15:59:49-05

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after a man walked into a police department and confessed to strangling his wife at her workplace.

Around 6:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received information from the Greenwood Village Police Department that a man had walked into their headquarters and said he had killed his wife.

The man said his wife was a cleaner at a library located at South Uinta Street and East Arapahoe Road in Centennial. He told authorities he had strangled his wife and left her at the library.

Araphaoe County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the library and forced their way into the building, where they found a dead woman.

Sheriff's office investigators responded to the Greenwood Village Police Department and interviewed the man, who was identified as 36-year-old Jesus Roberto Gonzalez Fierro.

Fierro was taken into custody and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on charges relating to homicide and a fugitive of justice warrant out of Denver.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity once the family has been notified.

Authorities say the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
storiesofhope-Sharie Madrid.png

Good news and stories of hope from Denver7