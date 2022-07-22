Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man walked away from jail in Jefferson County, authorities now searching for him

Richard Trevithick_Jefferson County Sheriff's Office walk away
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Richard Trevithick_Jefferson County Sheriff's Office walk away
Posted at 2:40 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 16:40:18-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 37-year-old man walked away from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Friday and authorities are now searching for him.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Richard Trevithick was in custody for failure to appear for driving under revocation, failure to appear for driving under restraint, and theft.

He was last seen boarding the light rail at 12:25 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Trevithick is described as a white male standing about 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighing 280 pounds. He is bald.

At the time, he was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and no shoes.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PAB22 Web Ad.png

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed