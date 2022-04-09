Watch
Man using wheelchair dies after being hit by driver on Colfax, police say

A man using a wheelchair died after being hit by a driver on Colfax near Race Street Friday evening, though it was not immediately clear who had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Posted at 9:34 PM, Apr 08, 2022
DENVER – A man using a wheelchair died after being hit by a driver on Colfax Avenue near Race Street Friday evening, though it was not immediately clear who had the right of way at the time of the crash.

Denver police said just after 7:30 they were investigating the crash between the vehicle and the pedestrian. A little more than an hour later, the department said the pedestrian, an adult male, had died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash. The police department said the investigation was ongoing as of 8:45 p.m.

