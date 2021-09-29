Man taken into custody for homicide of homeless man in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The death of a man who was homeless that the Englewood Police Department initially thought was not suspicious is now being investigated as a homicide.

Englewood officers responded to 50 W. Hampden Ave. for a welfare check on Monday and discovered an adult man who was dead. It appears he died from blunt force trauma to his body, the department said.

Investigators developed a person of interest through interviews, and Lucious Malveaux Jr., 27, was taken into custody without incident Monday evening. He’s facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the Englewood Police Department at (303) 761-7410.

