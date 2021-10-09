Man taken into custody following Denver homicide

DENVER — Denver police have taken a man into custody following a homicide Thursday night.

Officers responded to a call for a deceased man in the 1500 block of Logan Street Thursday night around 10 p.m.

Investigators determined the deceased man was the victim of a homicide.

Officers arrested Zsakkar Kirkendoll, 26, on Friday. He’s being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

No further details on the homicide were provided.

The identity of the man and the cause and manner of death will be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner.