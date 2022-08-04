Man struck, killed by driver near Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 31-year-old pedestrian died Saturday evening near Fort Collins after he was struck by a teen driver.

At 5:22 p.m. Saturday, Colorado State Patrol responded to a report of a crash on Highway 14 at S. Link Lane near Fort Collins, according to Gary Cutler with CSP.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they determined that an 18-year-old male in a Jeep Wrangler had struck and killed a 31-year-old male pedestrian, Cutler said.

Cutler said he did not know if the 18-year-old would face charges.

The road reopened around 8:30 p.m.

Larimer County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Nicholas R. Baldacci, of Fort Collins, on Wednesday evening.

This remains an active investigation.