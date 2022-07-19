Man shot, killed in police shooting after hours-long standoff in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after an hours-long standoff with Aurora police ended with one officer and one Arapahoe County deputy shooting at him.

Around 12:45 p.m., Aurora Police Department officers found that a wanted man was inside a home at 438 N. Oswego St. The man, only identified as a 27-year-old, had an active arrest warrant for a homicide in Roswell, Georgia, on July 6, according to police.

When the man was confirmed to be inside, SWAT and Aurora’s Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene to assist. There were other people inside the home, who police identified as acquaintances of the man, and they were able to get out safely. The man refused to leave the home.

Around 4:45 p.m., residents in the area received a reverse 911 call asking them to stay inside because the man was believed to be armed.

Negotiators were able to get the man on the phone and speak to him over the course of several hours to try to convince him to come out of the home. At some point, Aurora police requested the assistance from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Littleton and Englewood police departments.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., police heard multiple shots fired from inside the home. Officers did not return fire, and by 10:15 p.m., police were back in contact with the man. Police said he fired several more rounds throughout the night.

There was no update from police for hours until they tweeted at 2:58 a.m., “Shots have been fired by the police. A male has been transported to the hospital.”

Aurora police later confirmed the man had come out of the home at about 2:18 a.m. holding a rifle, and one Aurora officer and one Arapahoe County deputy fired at him. The man was injured and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

Video captured from a Denver7 photographer at the scene showed a large hole in the home, but police did not address how this occurred.

The 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is responding to the scene to investigate the shooting. The officer and deputy who fired their weapons were both wearing body-worn cameras, which will be reviewed. They've been placed on administrative leave per both departments' policies.

The department is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide further information on the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

