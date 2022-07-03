Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man shot by police after slashing, threatening to kill woman, Adams County Sheriff's Office says

Officers shot a man who was seen holding a knife to a woman’s neck
A domestic disturbance call Saturday evening ended when officers shot a man who was seen holding a knife to a woman’s neck, according to the Adam County Sheriff's office.
police
Posted at 10:09 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 00:09:52-04

A domestic disturbance call Saturday evening ended when officers shot a man who was seen holding a knife to a woman’s neck, according to the Adam County Sheriff's office.

The shooting and disturbance happened at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Pecos Street around 8:20 p.m. The Adams County Sheriff’s office said once deputies arrived they noted a male at the door with a knife. The man slammed the door and police entered the apartment after they heard a woman scream.

Police said the man threatened to kill the female while holding a knife to her neck. The man was shot by police.

The female victim had a slash wound to her neck and was taken to a hospital. The man’s condition is not known and no deputies were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Man shot by police after threatening to kill woman, Adams County Sheriff's Office says

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL2.png

In-depth and good news in your inbox | Get our Good Morning newsletter