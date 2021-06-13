Man shot and killed inside Douglas County home appears to be self-defense, sheriff’s office says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities said a man shot and killed inside a Douglas County home Saturday evening appears to be an incident of self-defense.

On Sunday, the Douglas County Coroner officially identified the deceased as Stan Collins, 59, of Littleton.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Collins entered a home in the 9000 block of Fraser River Street in the Sterling Ranch subdivision around 6 p.m.

A 911 caller reported that Collins had entered the residence with a gun. Collins was fatally shot by a person who lives at the address as deputies were en route to the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Collins did not live at the address but was known to the residents of the house, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The resident involved in the shooting has not been identified. The sheriff’s office said the shooting remains an open investigation. However, charges are not likely to be filed in the case.

