DENVER – A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in an alleyway just north of E. 11th Ave. between Xenia Street and Yosemite Street, police said.

Denver police said just after 12:30 p.m. they were investigating a shooting at the location. The department said shortly after 2 p.m. the man had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were still at the scene late into the afternoon, but police had not released more information about the shooting as of 4:15 p.m.