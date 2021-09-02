Man shot and killed by Jefferson County deputy near I-76 and Sheridan Blvd.

DENVER – A 33-year-old man was shot and killed by a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy near the offramp to Sheridan Boulevard from Interstate 76 Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m., according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Karlyn Tilley. A passerby reported a man standing next to a black motorcycle waving a gun, Tilley said.

A deputy responded to the scene and tried to talk to the man, who Tilley said seemed upset and agitated. The motorcycle he was standing next to was reported stolen, Tilley said.

Tilley said that the man and the deputy exchanged gunfire. The deputy shot the man, who died at the scene.

No one else was injured, Tilley said. She did not say how many shots were fired or how any deputies fired their weapon.

The offramp from I-76 to Sheridan will be closed indefinitely, Tilley said, likely several more hours. Colorado State Patrol shut down Sheridan Boulevard in both directions between I-76 and 53rd Avenue for the investigation.

