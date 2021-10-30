Man seriously injured in paraglider crash in Boulder County

DENVER — A 27-year-old man from Denver sustained life-threatening injuries following a paraglider crash in Boulder County Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the area of North Cedarbrook Road and Pine Needle Road.

The paraglider crashed on the east side of the ridge near the south launching site, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews spent roughly two hours trying to rescue the man, who was eventually lowered down to a waiting ambulance and taken to a Boulder area hospital.