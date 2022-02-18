Man seriously injured following shooting in Mesa County, 1 arrested

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested following a shooting late Thursday that left a man with serious injuries in Mesa County.

On Thursday evening, deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on 479 32 1/8 Road in Clifton.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies determined a man, 35, with a gunshot wound had left the scene and headed to a nearby hospital. They were able to find him en route and helped him get into an ambulance, the sheriff's office said. He had serious injuries.

The sheriff's office has identified the suspect as Eric Haag, 22, of Clifton. He was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury while using a deadly weapon.

Haag was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.