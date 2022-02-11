Man sentenced to prison after strangling, attempting to drown, sexually assaulting Thornton woman

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man found guilty of assaulting and attempting to murder a woman in her Thornton home in January 2020 was sentenced to almost 100 years in prison.

According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Fermin Gonzalez-Flores was sentenced to 98 years in the Department of Corrections on Friday.

He was convicted on Aug. 25, 2021 on 12 counts, including second-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, assault via strangulation, sexual assault, violent crime with a weapon, and violent crime causing serious bodily injury.

The charges stem from Jan. 16, 2020, when Gonzalez-Flores repeatedly strangled a woman, dragged her by her hair to a bathroom, submerged her underwater in a tub, and sexually assaulted her multiple times in her Thornton home, according to Adams County court. She was able to escape and ran to a store to call police.

Gonzalez-Flores was the victim's cousin's boyfriend.

The district attorney’s office said the brutality of the crime deserved a significant sentence.

“This defendant tortured, battered, sexually assaulted, and attempted to drown the victim in a bathtub," he said. "His actions were unspeakable, and it is my hope that the victim can take solace in this sentence as she makes the almost unimaginable step of moving forward after this horrific incident.”