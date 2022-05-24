Man sentenced to prison after fatally shooting man in Aurora apartment, stealing marijuana

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 26-year-old who fatally shot a man through a bathroom door and then stole bags of marijuana was sentenced to several decades in prison this week, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Octavis Demond Styles was sentenced to 32 years in the Department of Corrections on Monday.

“This was a brutal, senseless killing which defies explanation," said District Attorney Brian Mason.

On March 21, 2020, Styles and Thomas Boles arrived at 22-year-old Surajadin Ahmed's residence in the Windsor Court Apartments along E. 16th Avenue in Aurora. The two men were going to purchase marijuana, according to the district attorney's office. Once they arrived and following a brief conversation, Ahmed went into the bathroom and closed the door.

While he was in the bathroom, Styles and Boles threatened other occupants in the home with handguns, and Styles fired three shots through the bathroom door, striking Ahmed in the back, stomach and leg, the district attorney's office said.

Styles and Boles grabbed multiple large bags of marijuana and fled from the area.

Ahmed was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

In December 2020, Styles was arrested in Hollywood, Florida and extradited to Colorado. He pleaded guilty on March 18, 2022 to second-degree murder in Adams County District Court.

Five days later, on May 23, he was sentenced to 32 years in the Department of Corrections with five years of parole, the district attorney's office said.

Boles previously pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery - menacing victim with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison.