Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for deadly crash

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison in connection to a crash that left a 22-year-old man dead, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Around 2:15 a.m. on July 19, 2021, investigators with the Lakewood Police Department determined that Miguel Carrera-Barojas, 39, was under the influence of alcohol while driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma. He was driving westbound in the eastbound lane of Morrison Road when he struck 22-year-old Brooks O'Donnell's Nissan Versa.

O'Donnell's vehicle rolled several times, crossed over a barbed wire fence, then rolled approximately 30 feet down the hill. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carrera-Barojas plead guilty to vehicular homicide - DUI on March 2. On Thursday, he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

“This tragedy should never have happened,” said Deputy District Attorney Kathryn Raynes. “On July 19, 2021, this defendant made the decision to drink and drive and to put this community at risk, and that decision cost a 22-year-old man his life. For Brooks O’Donnell, who paid the ultimate price, and for those who loved him and will forever miss him, we know that nothing can ever make them whole again. We hope though, that the Judge’s sentence provides some sense of justice to the community, and to everyone who knew Brooks.”