Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for Wheat Ridge deadly stabbing

GOLDEN, Colo. — The First Judicial District Court has sentenced a man to 48 years in prison for a deadly stabbing in Wheat Ridge.

In September 2021, a Jefferson County jury found Clinton Eugene Priest, 54, guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury in the death of Robert Miller, 32.

“We are grateful to the Wheat Ridge Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office for their dedication and hard work in bringing this case to trial to secure justice for Robert,” Miller’s family said in a statement through the DA’s Office.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Sept. 23, 2020, Priest's son, Clinton Priest, 29, called Wheat Ridge Police because his father returned home from the bar with blood on his clothing and body.

Within minutes, police responded to a call for a man found bleeding in the parking lot of the Rambling Rose bar on West 44th Avenue. He was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be stab wounds. He died a short time later.

“The judge determined in this case that the maximum sentence under the law was appropriate,” said the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office in a statement. “Hopefully this decision will ultimately give the victim’s family a sense of justice.”

Authorities say Priest initially reported that he was attacked by a homeless man and did nothing to them in response. He claimed the attack was unprovoked.

Medical professionals cleared Priest without any treatment. Authorities say he refused to speak further with investigators.