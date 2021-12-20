Man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for armed carjacking

DENVER — A man has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for a June armed carjacking on I-270 in Commerce City.

Drivers were slowing down to capture images and videos of a 26-foot Penske truck on fire off Vasquez Boulevard, which had been reported stolen by a couple moving from North Carolina to Denver, Candice Morrell told Denver7 in June.

Morrell was sitting in her car when a man, later identified as Timothy Sutton, ran towards her. She thought he was injured and needed help, so Morrell rolled down her window. She said Sutton started tapping on her windshield with a rifle and ordered her to get out of her car.

“He grabbed my arm with his hand and the rifle was underneath it, and he said, ‘I’m telling you I’m going to kill you if you don’t move out of the way,' and then he said, 'I’m going to kill you. I’m going to kill you, move,'” Morrell said at the time.

Sutton got in the car and left her stranded on the highway. Surveillance cameras caught the moment he crashed, and police patrol cars surrounded the vehicle off Alameda Avenue at Potomac Street in Aurora.

Denver police arrested Sutton. Officials said he was also involved in the theft of the Penske truck that caught fire.

Sutton plead guilty on Oct. 6 to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. As part of a plea agreement, a third charge was dropped. He was sentenced Monday to 216 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.