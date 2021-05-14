Man sentenced to 15 years in Arvada DUI crash that killed passenger

DENVER – A 32-year-old man pleaded guilty last week to vehicular homicide and other charges in a DUI crash that happened last July, and which killed his passenger and injured a family of four.

Alan Brazulis, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he agreed to plead guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges, the Arvada Police Department said.

Brazulis had a blood alcohol content of 0.261 on July 26 and was driving his Pontiac sedan eastbound on Oberon Road when he went into the westbound lanes and hit a Toyota 4Runner carrying a family from Arvada.

Brazulis’s passenger, 41-year-old Griffin Korosec, was killed the crash. The family of four from Arvada, which included two children, were all injured.

