Man sentenced after pleaded guilty to charges, saying he wanted Denver judge 'violently murdered'

DENVER — A man was sentenced to prison on Monday after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges and claiming he wanted a Denver judge "violently murdered," according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

On Monday afternoon, Judge Morris Hoffman sentenced Eric P. Brandt, 49, to 12 years in prison.

Brandt had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of retaliating against a judge. Hoffman sentenced Brandt to four years per count. The sentences will run consecutively, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Brandt's plea agreement consolidates several cases originating from Denver County, Adams County and Jefferson County.

The charges stem from multiple incidents.

On Dec. 18, 2018, Brandt told a judge's assistant to pass along a message to the judge saying: "It is my thought that Judge (redacted) should be violently murdered and have his brains splattered all over the face of his children. And it’s my prayer that some (expletive) actually does it. Do you have any more questions? Kill, kill, kill, all judges should die," according to an arrest affidavit.

The next day, he posted a video online calling for protests and identifying the judge's home address, according to the affidavit. A few days later, he said in an online video that he wanted to stop by the home to "have a little chat." In a previous video, he also said the judge would “look best hanging from a tree," according to the district attorney's office.

Brandt also pleaded guilty to a harassment charge in Jefferson County from an incident involving a Jefferson County judge on Nov. 19, 2019. He also pleaded guilty to a harassment charge in Adams County, based on an incident in which he retaliated against an Adams County judge, judicial assistant and Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy on Dec. 2 and 3, 2019.