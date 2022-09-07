Man seen walking around Regis University with gun; Northwest Denver campus placed on lockdown

DENVER — Regis University's Northwest Denver campus has been placed on lockdown after a man was spotted walking on campus with a gun, according to university officials.

An alert from the university states three men were seen on campus heading east toward the Fieldhouse building. One of the men was carrying a long gun, possibly a shotgun, according to the university.

RU Alert: Northwest Denver Campus Lockdown

Three men were seen on campus heading east toward the Fieldhouse; one of them was seen carrying a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. Get to a secure location and remain indoors until the all clear. DPD has been notified. — Regis University (@RegisUniversity) September 7, 2022

Those on campus should head toward a secure location and remain indoors until given the all clear.

The Denver Police Department is on campus, and officers are clearing buildings by entry teams.

This is a developing story and will be updated.