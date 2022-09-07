Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man seen walking around Regis University with gun; Northwest Denver campus placed on lockdown

Regis University's Northwest Denver campus has been placed on lockdown after a man was spotted walking on campus with a gun, according to university officials.
Man seen walking around Regis University with gun; Northwest Denver campus placed on lockdown
Posted at 9:50 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 00:35:19-04

DENVER — Regis University's Northwest Denver campus has been placed on lockdown after a man was spotted walking on campus with a gun, according to university officials.

An alert from the university states three men were seen on campus heading east toward the Fieldhouse building. One of the men was carrying a long gun, possibly a shotgun, according to the university.

Those on campus should head toward a secure location and remain indoors until given the all clear.

The Denver Police Department is on campus, and officers are clearing buildings by entry teams.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electronicsrecyclingdrive.png

Community

Old electronics to get rid of? Learn about Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive