Man rescues dogs from his Breckenridge apartment after air fryer fire

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A man living in a Breckenridge apartment returned home from work only to find his unit on fire over the weekend.

Gunnar Schmauss said when he happened to come home from work several hours early and saw the smoke pouring out of his apartment, his first thought was immediately about his dogs.

"Thankfully, my sliding glass door of my apartment, I left it open,” Schmauss said. “They were both right there on the verge of being passed out."

Schmauss was able to lead his two dogs, Oakley and Sasuke, out of the apartment to safety.

"We took them to the vet yesterday. They have a little bit of respiratory kind of stuff from being subjected to all the smoke, but they're both going to be absolutely OK. That's solely because I got there when I did," Schmauss said.

Schmauss said his air fryer had caught fire and quickly spread to the rest of his unit. He wasn’t injured, but Schmauss said he lost nearly everything and his apartment is uninhabitable.

A GoFundMe has been set up for anyone who would like to donate to help Schmauss recover from the fire.

No other apartment units in his building were damaged.