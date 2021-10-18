Man pleads guilty to pointing assault rifle at three people in Denver

DENVER — A 41-year-old man pleaded guilty last week after driving up to a group of people in Denver and pointing an assault rifle at them.

On Sept. 22, 2020, Shahir Ahmed was driving a black Porsche at 7th Avenue and York Street in Denver and spotted a man holding a sign that read "Biden for President," according to the

Denver District Attorney's Office. Ahmed started to argue with the man about his political affiliations. He continued to argue with the man holding the sign, even when he had a green light, according to an arrest affidavit. He also honked at other drivers.

At the same time, two other people approached the men. One person in the group asked Ahmed to drive away. At one point, a person kicked the suspect's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Ahmed drove from the intersection and parked his car. A woman on rollerblades saw him park and took a photo of his license plate, according to the affidavit.

Ahmed then walked up to the group and began arguing again. He spit on a woman and yelled obscenities, according to the affidavit. He also stated he was going to get his AR-15 and “blow her head off," according to the district attorney's office.

Ahmed then left the area, but returned in a black Land Rover and pointed an assault-style weapon out of his front passenger window at the group, according to the affidavit.

He then left in the car and the group called police.

Police obtained the photo of the Porsche's license plate number from the woman on rollerblades. It was registered to the suspect.

Two people from the group identified Ahmed from a photo array.

Ahmed pleaded guilty last week and will be sentenced on Dec. 17.