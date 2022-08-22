Man on motorized bicycle killed in crash south of Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police are investigating a weekend crash south of the city that left a man on a motorized bicycle dead.

On Saturday around 5:20 p.m., police with Fort Collins Police Services learned about a crash involving a car and a person on a motorized bicycle at S. Taft Hill Road and W. Trilby Road.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet Impala and a man who had been riding on the gas-powered bicycle.



The cyclist had injuries that were life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) Team responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Based on an initial analysis of the scene, authorities said the driver of the Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Taft Hill Road when the bicyclist crossed in front of the Impala from the west side of the road to the east, and collided with the car, Fort Collins police said.

Investigators are working to determine if the bicyclist did not stop for the stop sign or did not yield the right of way, the department said. Northbound and southbound traffic have the right of way at the intersection, while eastbound and westbound traffic is controlled by a stop sign.

Police are also investigating if the cyclist was under the influence of alcohol. They do not believe the Impala driver was impaired.

During this time, Trilby Road was closed at Thompson Drive. In addition, Taft Hill was closed between Harmony Road and 57th Street in Loveland.

Anybody with information on this crash is asked to call Ofcr. David Kaes at 970-416 2229.