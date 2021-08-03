Man missing after planning to summit Capitol Peak in Pitkin County this weekend

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A man who planned to summit Capitol Peak in Pitkin County early Sunday is missing.

The Colorado Search and Rescue Association (CSAR) said Kelly McDermett, 32, was last seen at the trailhead in the parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday. He has not been seen since.

At the time, he was possibly wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and possibly a red rain jacket.

McDermett is described as a white man with brown hair standing about 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing 175 pounds, according to CSAR.

Capitol Peak is a Class 4 mountain with a summit at about 14,130 feet. The trail starts at the Capitol Creek Trailhead down Capitol Creek Road off of Snowmass Creek Road. The trail is about 17 miles roundtrip to the summit and back to the parking lot.

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7 Capitol Peak | September 2020

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office at 970-920-5310.