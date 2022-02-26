Man missing after Gunnison County avalanche

DENVER — A 27-year-old man is missing after an avalanche in the Marble area of Gunnison County Friday afternoon.

The man was snowshoeing with a group of people when the avalanche occurred near Beaver Lake in the Yule Creek drainage of Gunnison County, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, which provided mutual aid in the rescue attempt.

A witness in the group told rescue crews that an avalanche had slid from the area they were hiking in, and one friend could not be located.

The location of the avalanche was identified as was the last known location of the missing party, the release states.

Due to the area's unstable conditions and time of day, search efforts were limited to areas that could be safely examined. The search was called off around 9 p.m.

Crews will be back in the area Saturday to continue searching for the man, whose identity has not been released.

Authorities are reminding backcountry travelers of the dangers of avalanches. Travelers who are in undeveloped ski areas should travel with a transceiver, a shovel and a probe.