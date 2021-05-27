Watch
Man killed in I-76 crash is identified

Posted at 1:42 PM, May 27, 2021
ROGGEN, Colo. — A 35-year-old man from Westminster was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 76 in northeastern Colorado earlier this week, officials said.

Nicholas Edward Patterson died in the crash shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Weld County coroner's office.

Patterson was driving east on the highway when his sedan struck the back of another vehicle "at highway speeds," officials said.

Patterson's car reportedly rolled across the highway median, and he was ejected, dying at the scene.

No one else was injured, officials said.

The Colorado State Patrol is still investigating the crash.

