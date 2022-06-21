Man killed in I-70 shooting in Aurora was Glen Haven assistant fire chief

DENVER — The man shot and killed on Interstate 70 Saturday was the assistant fire chief for the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department, the department announced Tuesday.

John Jaros, 37, was with his wife and three kids driving a Dodge Ram pickup heading to a nearby campsite when several shots rang out in the eastbound lanes of the interstate just west of East Colfax Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

The bullets struck the vehicle and Jaros, who was found deceased after officers arrived on scene. The four other occupants were not injured.

Police are looking for the suspects who were in two vehicles, a white sedan and a black sedan, and may have been street racing at the time of the shooting, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department released the following statement Tuesday:

“GHAVFD is mourning the sudden loss of our Assistant Chief, John Jaros, who lost his life in a tragic incident on I 70 in Aurora Saturday evening. He leaves behind a wife and 3 young children. Please respect the family’s need for privacy. No information on arrangements is available at this time.”

A fund has been set up to help his family at the Bank of Estes Park. Donations for the family can be made by mail or in-person to The Jaros Family Fund Donation Account.

By mail:

The Bank of Estes Park

c/o The Jaros Family Fund Account

P.O. Box 2390

Estes Park, CO. 80517

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6113. Tipsters can be eligible for up to a $10,000 reward from the Aurora Reward Fund, police said.

The Metro Denver Crimes Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $2,000. You can call 720-913-7867 and remain anonymous.