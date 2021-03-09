Man killed in Green Valley Ranch shooting identified, police looking for information

DENVER — The man killed in a double shooting over the weekend in the Green Valley Ranch area has been identified, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said Jesus Patron Espericueta, 20, was with friends in the parking lot of the Redstone Ranch Apartments at 4775 Argonne Street. Espericueta was shot and killed at approximately 2 a.m. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to DPD, another man was also shot and walked into a local hospital. He was in critical condition at the time, but there's been no update on his condition as of Monday night.

Investigators have not apprehended anyone and were not provided descriptions of any suspects. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7865.

