Man killed in Fort Collins after he was struck by 2 vehicles

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man died after he was struck by two vehicles in Fort Collins late Sunday evening.

On Sunday around 10:10 p.m., officers with the Fort Collins Police Services learned of a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles along the 6800 block of S. College Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a pedestrian deceased.

The Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Response and Scene Handling) Team responded to take over the investigation due to the crash's severity, the department said.

Based on CRASH's investigation, the pedestrian had been mid-block in the road when he was hit by the two cars — first a 2001 Chevy Silverado and then a 2007 Subaru Impreza, which was behind the Silverado, police said. The two drivers of those vehicles were not injured.

S. College Avenue remained closed between Trilby Road and Carpenter Road for about five hours.

“Unfortunately, this is yet another fatal collision involving a pedestrian crossing mid-block in the dark," said Sgt. Mike Avrech, who oversees the CRASH team. "We implore pedestrians to utilize designated crosswalks in an effort to prevent these tragedies."

Anybody with information on this crash is asked to call Fort Collins Ofc. Ken Koski at 970-416 2229.