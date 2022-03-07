Watch
Man killed during police shooting in Colorado Springs

Posted at 3:35 PM, Mar 07, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is dead after he was shot by Colorado Springs police Monday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North Circle Drive.

Colorado Springs officers were searching for a wanted murder suspect out of Mississippi, the department said.

The officers made contact with an individual who matched the description of the suspect, according to the department. Police say the individual fired at officers and officers fired back.

The individual got away, but officers found him again. When the man drew his weapon, he was shot by officers, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The El Paso Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident.

