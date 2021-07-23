Man injured, teen dead after alleged stabbing, shooting Friday morning in Denver

DENVER — One man was stabbed and a teenager was fatally shot early Friday in Denver, police said.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, the Denver Police Department tweeted that officers were at the scene of a shooting along the 15200 block of E. 40th Avenue.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police said there were two people involved in the incident. A man had been hospitalized for serious injuries related to an apparent stabbing and a teenage male died of an apparent shooting, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Suspect information was not available as of 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.