Man injured during exchange of gunfire with Larimer County deputies

BERTHOUD, Colo. — While responding to a call for a suspected drunk driver Wednesday night, Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies and a man exchanged gunfire.

Deputies responded to the call for a suspected drunk driver at about 10 p.m. Wednesday at Second Street and Welch Avenue in Berthoud. According to the 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, within approximately 10 minutes, both the suspect, later identified as Erik Daniel Locker, 52, and the deputies fired guns at each other.

Locker was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies where he was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening. No deputies were injured.

Following his release from the hospital, Locker was booked at the Larimer County Jail on charges of suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of menacing, violation of bail bond condition, prohibited use of a weapon, driving under the influence and duty to report upon striking an unattended vehicle or property.

The 8th Judicial District CIRT is handling the case with the Loveland Police Department as the lead agency.

The investigation is ongoing.