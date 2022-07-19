Man injured after hours-long standoff with Aurora police

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been hospitalized after a more than 10-hour standoff with Aurora police ended with officers firing their weapons.

The situation began shortly before 4:30 p.m. when officers were working to take a suspect wanted for homicide into custody from a home in the area of 400 N. Oswego St. SWAT and Aurora’s Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene to assist.

Around 4:45 p.m., residents in the area received a reverse 911 call asking them to stay inside because the man was believed to be armed.

Negotiators were able to get the man on the phone, however, around 9:45 p.m., police heard multiple shots fired from inside the home. By 10:15 p.m., police were back in contact with the man.

There was no update from police for hours until they tweeted, “Shots have been fired by the police. A male has been transported to the hospital.”

Aurora police were not clear on if the man was injured from officers or the previous gunfire. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is responding to the scene to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.