Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Denver, police say

DENVER — Authorities in Denver are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a man in a wheelchair in the southbound lanes of Broadway early Monday, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened around 2:32 a.m. Monday near 3rd and Broadway, according to Nate Magee with the police department.

The man in the wheelchair was stationary in lane two at the time. It's not clear why he was stopped or for how long, Magee said. His name has not been released.

The suspect vehicle may have been a Dodge or Ram pickup, Magee said. It would have a damaged left-side headlight.

As of Monday morning, there were no photos or video available of the suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story and new information will be added as it's available.