Man in stolen Humvee leads deputies on chase through Jefferson County, sheriff’s office says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man in a stolen National Guard Humvee was arrested following a police chase through parts of Jefferson County Friday evening, officials said.

Adam Mabe was booked on charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, DUI, trespass, vehicular eluding, and criminal mischief, among other charges, according to the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mabe allegedly stole a Humvee from the National Guard Armory at Camp George West in Golden. He drove through a fence when leaving, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect eluded sheriff’s deputies and made his way through Golden, got onto C-470 and crashed at Hwy 285, where he was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported.

It’s not clear how he gained access to the Humvee.

