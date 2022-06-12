Man in stolen car found with 200 suspected fentanyl pills, cash possibly linked to bank robberies: Denver police

DENVER — A man in a stolen SUV that police believe was involved in at least two bank robberies was arrested after a short police pursuit last weekend, the Denver Police Department announced Saturday.

Police say they found around 200 suspected fentanyl pills and a large amount of cash in the stolen SUV.

Officers first observed the SUV in the area of 18th and California downtown Saturday, June 4 and attempted to pull the man over for missing tags. But the suspect took off.

The suspect — who has not been identified — continued eluding police on the ground. However, DPD’s helicopter, Air1, was in service at the time and followed the vehicle to the area of North Washington Street and East 78th Avenue, where officers on the ground made an arrest.

During a search of the SUV, officers recovered the fentanyl pills and cash. Police later learned the vehicle may have been used in two bank robberies in the area.

Colorado’s FBI field office ranked the state No. 1 for bank robberies in the country in 2021 and law enforcement officials say fentanyl could be playing a role.

In the last few months of 2021, investigators arrested four suspects in more than 40 robberies combined. Three out of four of those suspects told federal officials that they were supporting fentanyl addictions.

Booking information for the suspect was not available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.