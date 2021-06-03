Man in Louisville cited after allegedly removing pride flags; Confederate flag later found in their place

LOUISVILLE, Colo. – A man in Louisville was cited for allegedly removing pride flags on a busy intersection of town.

Fred Wilkins, 74, was issued a municipal citation for theft this week after he reportedly removed the rainbow-colored flags, the Louisville police chief confirmed with Denver7 Thursday.

The chief said a driver who witnessed the incident sent pictures of the man’s car and that’s how police were able to find him. The driver also said a confederate flag was also placed were several of the pride flags were removed, but he could not confirm that Wilkins was the one who placed the flag there.

It’s unclear when the incident happened, but the pride flags were placed at the intersection of McCaslin Boulevard and West Cherry Street as recently as Tuesday, June 1, which marked the beginning of Pride Month.

Pride Month commemorates the LGBT+ liberation movement sparked by the Stonewall riots in New York City in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969.

The month focuses on the contributions the LGBT+ community has had on our nation’s history.