Man in custody in Grand Junction after shooting involving CSP trooper

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A man is in custody in Grand Junction following a shooting involving a Colorado State Patrol trooper on Thursday.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a CSP trooper stopped a car around N. 1st Street and Gunnison Avenue in Grand Junction. A woman was driving and a man was in the passenger seat, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

Details were not available, but the trooper alerted others over his radio that shots had been fired and the passenger had fled on foot. The woman stayed in the car. The trooper was not injured.

The Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded and began a search for the man.

While they searched, a person called the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center and reported that an armed man had entered his home and then left left without causing an incident, police said.

Officers responded to that area.

With the help of K-9s, authorities apprehended the man along the 300 block of Gunnison Avenue just before midnight, police said. He had minor injuries from when he was taken into custody. The suspect was brought to the hospital and then released to law enforcement.

The suspect has not been identified.

The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating this incident. Anybody with information is asked to call 970-242-6707.