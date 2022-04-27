Man in custody after Denver police find deceased woman in stairwell

DENVER — A man is being investigated for first-degree murder after a woman was found deceased in a stairwell in Denver on Saturday morning.

On Saturday around 8:15 a.m., police responded to E. 16th Avenue and Broadway after receiving a report that a person was unconscious in a stairwell.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased woman.

During the subsequent investigation, police identified Innis Lee Collins, 38, as the suspect.

Collins was taken into custody on Tuesday for investigation of first-degree murder. The Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine formal charges.

Police said they believe Collins and the victim were, or had previously been, in a relationship.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will identify the victim.

No other details were available as of Wednesday aftenoon.