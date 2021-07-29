Man in custody after allegedly hitting Aurora apartment with items, throwing knives at police

AURORA, Colo. — A man is in custody after hitting an apartment building with a bat and hammer overnight, and throwing knives at police from his unit, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a man screaming in an apartment parking lot and hitting the building with a bat at the Sage Creek Apartments, located at 1768 N. Billings St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the man had pointed a firearm at several residents, police said. When he saw the officers, he got into a vehicle and fled. Officers pursued him for a short time before stopping due to safety concerns, police said.

The suspect went back to the apartments shortly afterward and police were called back because he was seen hitting the building with a hammer. When officers returned, the man had gone into his apartment and refused to surrender to the officers, police said.

Aurora SWAT was called out to help with the situation.

Police said at one point, the suspect opened his door and threw several knives at police. Nobody was injured.

After several hours of negotiations, the suspect surrendered peacefully at 5:54 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.

No other details were available as of Thursday morning.