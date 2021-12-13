Watch
Man in custody after allegedly assaulting people in Breckenridge with a belt

Posted at 12:14 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 14:14:16-05

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting people in Breckenridge with a belt, police said Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, officers with the Breckenridge Police Department responded to several 911 calls along the 500 block of Village Road in southwest Breckenridge. Officers from the Dillon Police Department and Frisco Police Department, plus deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, also responded to the area, according to the Breckenridge Police Department.

According to officers' preliminary investigation, a male suspect was allegedly assaulting citizens with a belt and was trying to break into rooms, police said.

Following a brief pursuit on foot, the authorities found the suspect locked in a room. He surrendered to officers shortly afterward and was taken into custody, police said.

No other details were available on Monday morning.

