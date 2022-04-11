Watch
Man in critical condition after double shooting at Aurora apartment

Posted at 6:25 AM, Apr 11, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a double shooting at an apartment early Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to 1354 Xanadu St. around 5 a.m. and found a man and woman who had been shot.

Both people had to be taken to the hospital for treatment, and investigators said the man is in critical condition.

A person of interest has been identified, but details are limited at this time. Officers are canvassing the area in search of the man they believe was the shooter.

APD said it’s too early in the investigation to know whether or not the shooter was an intruder.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

