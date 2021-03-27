Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man hospitalized after being shot by Weld County deputy

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
police_lights_generic_20120220080350_640_480.JPG
Posted at 11:28 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 01:28:30-04

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been hospitalized after being shot by a Weld County deputy Friday evening, according to Weld County officials.

A call came in around 5:43 p.m. for a disturbance in progress near the intersection of County Road 70 and County Road 55.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office did not release details on what led up to the shooting, but said the man shot was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office also did not provide further information on the seriousness of the man's injuries.

The Weld County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) will conduct an investigation.

No further information was available as of Friday night.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 ott ad gfx

Streaming

Live Denver7 news & weather streaming on your TV