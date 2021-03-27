Man hospitalized after being shot by Weld County deputy

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been hospitalized after being shot by a Weld County deputy Friday evening, according to Weld County officials.

A call came in around 5:43 p.m. for a disturbance in progress near the intersection of County Road 70 and County Road 55.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office did not release details on what led up to the shooting, but said the man shot was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office also did not provide further information on the seriousness of the man's injuries.

The Weld County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) will conduct an investigation.

No further information was available as of Friday night.

