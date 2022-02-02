Man hit, killed by train in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Fort Collins Police Department is investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday.

Around 5:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a train collision involving a pedestrian in the 3100 block of McClelland Drive. The pedestrian, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release many details. The Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team is investigating the crash. Authorities are looking into why the man was on the train tracks.

The intersection of Horsetooth and McClelland was blocked for a period of time due to the initial investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229.