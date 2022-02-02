Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man hit, killed by train in Fort Collins

Police investigating why he was on the train tracks
items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:51 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 23:51:32-05

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Fort Collins Police Department is investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday.

Around 5:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a train collision involving a pedestrian in the 3100 block of McClelland Drive. The pedestrian, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release many details. The Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team is investigating the crash. Authorities are looking into why the man was on the train tracks.

The intersection of Horsetooth and McClelland was blocked for a period of time due to the initial investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360storiesofhope2.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7